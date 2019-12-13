December 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.