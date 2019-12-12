December 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 12, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 12, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 12, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov