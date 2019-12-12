December 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.