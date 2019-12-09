Keaʻau Man Charged With Drug, Property Crimes

A Keaʻau man was arrested and charged with drug and property crime offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in Hilo last week.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the parking area at the intersection of Puainako Street extension and Komohana Street in Hilo, for a report of a suspicious male in the area possibly breaking into vehicles.

Officers came into contact with 29-year-old Troy K. Canda-Raigumai, who was seated within a vehicle in the area. During the investigation, officers determined that Canda-Raigumai had broken into another vehicle and removed property from the vehicle and it was observed in Canda-Raigumai’s vehicle.

Canda-Raigumai was arrested and transported to the Hilo Police Station. His vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the police station.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found 5.35 grams of dried processed marijuana, 0.39 grams methamphetamine, 0.63 grams heroin, miscellaneous prescription pills, as well as stolen items.

Canda-Raigumai was charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, fourth-degree theft, third-degree criminal property damage, second-degree attempted theft, habitual property crimes, three counts of third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug and promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the third-degree. Bail set at $63,000.

Canda-Raigumai remains in police custody, pending his initial court appearance today in Hilo District Court.

Police remind residents to secure their vehicles and do not leave items of value in them. Also, to report any suspicious activity to the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.