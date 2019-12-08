December 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 08, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 8, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Waimea
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 63. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov