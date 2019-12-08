December 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued December 08 at 3:42AM HST until December 08 at 12:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 63. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.