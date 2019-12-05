December 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 05, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 5, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 5, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Occasional showers. High near 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 76. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday: Occasional showers. High near 73. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
