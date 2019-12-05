December 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 76. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 73. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.