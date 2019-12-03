December 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 03, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 3, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 50. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
