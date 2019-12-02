Gas Prices Rise Over Thanksgiving

Honolulu gas prices saw a rise of 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55, according to GasBuddy’s report this morning.

GasBuddy conducted a daily a survey of 214 stations. Gas prices in Honolulu are higher a month ago by 7.4 cents.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $2.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.76/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $3.13/g while the highest is $4.31/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Honolulu and the national average going back a decade:

December 2, 2018: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g) December 2, 2017: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g) December 2, 2016: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g) December 2, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g) December 2, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g) December 2, 2013: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g) December 2, 2012: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g) December 2, 2011: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g) December 2, 2010: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g) December 2, 2009: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: