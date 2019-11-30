November 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 3:43AM HST until November 30 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers, mainly after 7am. High near 80. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 68. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.