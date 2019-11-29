November 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 3:34PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 50. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.