November 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 28, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 28, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 28, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Thanksgiving Day: Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 63. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
