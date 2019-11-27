November 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 27, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 27, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
