November 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 26 at 4:21PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.