November 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 26, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 26, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
