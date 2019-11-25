Police Identify Victim in Honokaʻa Crash

A 24-year-old male died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of Monday, Nov. 25 on Highway 19, also known as Hawaiʻi Belt Road roughly half of a mile west of the 46-mile marker.

The 24-year-old male has been identified as Lloyd W. Edwards of Honokaʻa.

Responding to a 5:58 a.m. call, police determined that a 2017 Honda Civic four-door-sedan was heading east (Hilo-bound) on Highway 19 when it crossed the double solid yellow center line into oncoming traffic, striking a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was heading west (Kamuela bound).

The driver of the Honda Civic was not responsive at the scene and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck, a 25-year-old male from Honokaʻa, was transported to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The 25-year-old male is in stable condition.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police believe speed and inattention were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality this year compared to 28 at this time last year.