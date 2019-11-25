November 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 25 at 3:19AM HST until November 25 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.