November 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued November 19 at 3:38AM HST until November 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.