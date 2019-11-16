ACLU of Hawai‘i Joins ʻGivingTuesdayʻ Movement

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i (ACLU of Hawai‘i) will join this year’s GivingTuesday on Dec. 3. GivingTuesday is a global event celebrating generosity by encouraging individuals, communities and organizations to give to causes they support.

“As an independent government watchdog, the ACLU of Hawai‘i is only able to work full time to protect people’s civil rights because of the generosity of its donors,” said ACLU of Hawai‘i Executive Director, Joshua Wisch. “And as we continue to grow internally and expand our work, that financial support is increasingly critical. We couldn’t be more grateful to ACLU supporters and we hope more people will join us thanks to GivingTuesday.”

In 2018, GivingTuesday raised more than $400 million online to benefit a broad range of organizations. Even more was given in volunteer hours and donations of food and clothing, according to a news release by ACLU of Hawai‘i.

“When GT launched in the US in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral,” said GivingTuesday CEO and co-founder Asha Curran. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right.”

For more information, or to support ACLU of Hawai‘i’s on GivingTuesday, visit www.acluhi.org.