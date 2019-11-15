Keʻei Transfer Station Closed Due to Understaffing

The Keʻei Transfer Station is understaffed and will close today, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public can take their residential waste to the Keauhou or Kealakehe Transfer Stations, which are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.