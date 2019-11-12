November 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

South Big Island

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Puna

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.