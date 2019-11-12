November 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 12, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 12, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
South Big Island
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 10 to 14 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Puna
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov