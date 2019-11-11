November 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 11, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 11, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 11, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Veterans Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Veterans Day: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Veterans Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Veterans Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 17 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Veterans Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov