November 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 10 at 3:55AM HST until November 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.