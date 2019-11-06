November 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.