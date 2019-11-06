November 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 06, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 6, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 6, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
