November 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 04, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 4, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 4, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov