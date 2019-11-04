November 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.