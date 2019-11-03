November 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.