November 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 03, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 3, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 3, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov