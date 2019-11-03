Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turns Around due to Cabin Fumes

Fumes infiltrated the cabin of a Hawaiian Airlines flight Monday, forcing the plane turn back to California.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 3, from Los Angeles to Honolulu, took to the air at approximately 10 a.m. local time. There were 238 passengers and 10 flight crew aboard.

Around two hours into the flight, passengers and crew notice fumes in the cabin and the plane changed course, landing safely in Los Angeles a little after 2:30 p.m. where those aboard were greeted by medical personnel.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, which first reported the story, Hawaiian Airlines said it had “…determined that the non-toxic odor resulted from an engine wash prior to departure.”

Passengers were transferred to other flights bound for Honolulu.