UH Mānoa Ranked Among Worldʻs Best Schools

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa has been ranked among the top 1,500 colleges and universities worldwide, as reported in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities.

The survey, released Oct. 21, ranked UH Mānoa 379 in the world and 107 in the U.S. out of roughly 20,000 institutions from 81 countries. In the category of international collaboration, UH Mānoa ranked 91 among the top universities; in regional research reputation, 106. The university also ranked near the top for specific disciplines: 66 in geosciences, 112 in space sciences and 155 in arts and humanities.

“This recognition once again reinforces UH Mānoa’s academic and research excellence,” said Michael Bruno, provost at UH Mānoa. “The state of Hawaiʻi can take pride in the fact that one of the best universities in the world is located right here, performing groundbreaking research and providing affordable education for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

In the last year, UH Mānoa has also been named on similar lists recognizing outstanding institutions throughout the world. The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Academic Ranking of World Universities ranked it 67 of 94 in the U.S. and 201 of 300 in the world. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings ranked UH Mānoa the 61st best university in the U.S. LendEDU recognized UH Mānoa as having one of the lowest average student debt rates in Hawaiʻi. In addition, All Home Connections, an online retailer of AT&T products and services, ranked the school as “the most Instagrammed college campus in Hawaiʻi.”

The U.S. News and World Report rankings were based on schools’ academic research and reputations overall–not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs.