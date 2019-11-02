November 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 02, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 2, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 2, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east southeast wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov