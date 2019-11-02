November 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.