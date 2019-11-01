November 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 01, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 1, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 1, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov