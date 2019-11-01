November 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.