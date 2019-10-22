October 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.