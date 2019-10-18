Openings on Advisory Council for Humpback Whale Sanctuary

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is seeking to fill a primary and alternative seat for the Big Island on its advisory council.

Overall, the council is looking for 10 primary and nine alternate seats for the council. The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats:

Commercial Shipping (alternate)

Conservation (primary)

Education (primary & alternate)

Fishing (primary & alternate)

Hawai‘i Island Representative (primary & alternate)

Kaua‘i Island Representative (primary & alternate)

Lāna‘i Island Representative (primary)

Maui Island Representative (primary)

Native Hawaiian (alternate)

Ocean Recreation (primary)

Research (primary & alternate)

Tourism (alternate)

Whale Watching (primary & alternate)

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary matters and provides advice to sanctuary management.

“The members of our sanctuary advisory council represent extremely important elements of our community,” said Allen Tom, sanctuary superintendent. “We rely on their input, experience and expertise to assist us in making informed and timely decisions on how best to protect and conserve our humpback whales, and important cultural and natural resources.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as primary or alternate members should expect to serve a three-year term.

Applications are due by the end of Tuesday, December 17. To receive an application kit or for further information, please contact Cindy Among-Serrao via email at [email protected]; by phone at 808-725-5923; or visit the sanctuary website at http://hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov/council/council_app_accepting.html.

Established in 1996, the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council provides advice and recommendations on managing and protecting the sanctuary. Serving in a volunteer capacity, the council members represent a variety of local user groups, as well as the general public. Sanctuary advisory council primary and alternate members serve three-year terms and meet three times per year in public sessions.

The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR). The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship.

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.

For more information, visit http://hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov.

More information can be found at NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and State of Hawai‘i Division of Aquatic Resources.