October 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.