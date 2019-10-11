Kona Man Taken into Custody after Home Burglaries

A Kailua-Kona man has been taken into custody in connection to multiple home burglaries earlier this morning, according to police officials this afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Police initially responded to a report of a man entering homes on Puia Street in Kailua-Kona at 9:03 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a man, later identified as 20-year-old Matthew Mitsis, had entered at least two homes, a press release from police states. In the first home that the suspect entered, he encountered three residents, one of whom was a 4-year-old boy.

“During the encounter the suspect picked up the child before being fended off by the adult occupants,” according to the release. “The suspect then fled and entered one additional occupied home on the same street.”

The child was unharmed, and the suspect did not remove anything from the homes he entered, according to police.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspect in the yard of a third home and arrested him at the scene.

The suspect has been preliminarily arrested for several offenses including first-degree burglary. The suspect has not been charged at this time and detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective David Matsushima at 808-326-4646 ext. 224 or via e-mail at [email protected]