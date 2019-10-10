October 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 88. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.