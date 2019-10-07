East Hawai‘i Jazz & Blues Festival

Tickets will be available online for the Hawai‘i Island Veterans Memorial Inc.’s 7th Annual East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival to be held Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, according to a press release from the Hawai‘i County Veterans Advisory Committee.

Proceeds will benefit Hawai‘i Island veterans.

This year’s edition of the Jazz & Blues Festival will begin with a VIP Event at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 7 p.m.

The main event is the following day at the Nani Mau Gardens. Eight groups will perform across three stages. There will be a full buffet with complimentary beer and wine.

Imiloa Astronomy Center will host a CD release concert on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The grand finale will be held on Hilo Black & White Night with two events at the Palace Theater and the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center.

VIP tickets can be purchased online before Sept. 26 for $90, which includes access to all events. Prices will be $100 per person after the discount expires. General admission tickets are $65 for early purchase and $75 after Sept. 26. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 7.

More information available at www.hawaiiislandveterans.org or www.hawaiicounty.gov/boards-and-commissions.