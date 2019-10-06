October 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 06, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 6, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 6, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers before 10am, then isolated showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov