October 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers. High near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.