MISSING: Asanami Kinareng, 53, Big Island

MISSING: Asanami Kinareng, 53, Big IslandOctober 2, 2019, 3:32 PM HST (Updated October 2, 2019, 3:32 PM)
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is looking for Asanami Kinareng, a 53-year-old-female described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 260 lbs, with black hair and is confined to a wheelchair.
HPD says she has a medical condition that requires assistance.
Kinareng was reportedly last seen in Pepe‘ekeo. She may be in the company of Fara Songeni, a 54-year-old male.
Police are asking for public assistance in locating Kinareng. Anyone with information should call Officer Joshua Gouveia of Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311.
