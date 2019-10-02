MISSING: Asanami Kinareng, 53, Big Island

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is looking for Asanami Kinareng, a 53-year-old-female described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 260 lbs, with black hair and is confined to a wheelchair.

HPD says she has a medical condition that requires assistance.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kinareng was reportedly last seen in Pepe‘ekeo. She may be in the company of Fara Songeni, a 54-year-old male.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Kinareng. Anyone with information should call Officer Joshua Gouveia of Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311.

Click an image to expand