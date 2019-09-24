September 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.