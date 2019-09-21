September 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 84. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.