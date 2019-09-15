September 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then occasional showers after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 9am. High near 85. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.