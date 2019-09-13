AD
‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina Now Accepting Vendors

By Big Island Now
September 13, 2019, 10:27 AM HST (Updated September 13, 2019, 10:27 AM)
Keauhou Shopping Center halloween paina vendorsKeauhou Shopping Center is now accepting vendor applications for its 2019 ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina event, which will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The annual ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina has become a cherished community and family event, developed to provide a safe and friendly environment for both kids and adults to celebrate Halloween.

Over the years, the event has grown to become Kailua-Kona’s largest Halloween experience for families. Last year, the event attracted more than 2,000 attendees. Organizers anticipate that number will increase with the addition of a Haunted House hosted by the Friends of the Children of West Hawai’i.

A 10-by-10-foot vendor booth space is $100.

Interested applicants can find the Vendor Application with Rules & Regulations on the event page or by clicking here.

For more event information, or questions on how to become a vendor/sponsor, email Brittney Taketa at [email protected].

Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

