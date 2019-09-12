WHCC to Screen Award-Winning Documentary

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie screening later this month.

Free Solo, Oscar winner of Best Documentary, will be screened at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. The movie will be shown in County Council Chambers, Bldg. A and is open to the public.

The film follows Alex Honnold in his attempt to climb El Capitan without ropes. Anyone with questions may contact Kelly Hudik at (808)-327-3565 or email at [email protected].