September 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 11, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 11, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 11, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
