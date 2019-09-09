September 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.