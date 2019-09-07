September 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 82. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.