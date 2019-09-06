September 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 86. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 70. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.