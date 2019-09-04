September 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 70. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 67. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 56. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 86. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.