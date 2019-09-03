September 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 03, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 3, 2019, 9:20 AM HST (Updated September 3, 2019, 9:20 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 87. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 68. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 86. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov