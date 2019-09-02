September 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.