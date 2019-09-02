September 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 02, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 2, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 2, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Puna
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov