September 01, 2019 Weather Forecast
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Labor Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Labor Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov