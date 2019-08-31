HOPE Services CEO Honored with Hoʻokele Award

HOPE Services Hawaiʻi CEO Brandee Menino was one of three women nonprofit executives honored Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2019, at a ceremony for recipients of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s prestigious Hoʻokele Award.

HOPE Services, an affiliate of the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, is focused on ending homelessness in Hawaiʻi, and served 1,462 people in 2018 with a 51% exit rate to housing. On average, individuals spend 92 days in interim shelter until moving into a new home, and 97% successfully remain housed.

HOPE operates eight shelter facilities in Hilo, Kona and Pāhoa, as well as offering housing-focused services to help Hawai’i Island residents avoid and overcome homelessness.

The Ho‘okele Award strives to strengthen nonprofit leaders by providing them with an opportunity to rejuvenate themselves, rather than risk the potential of “burnout” which often affects those in the sector. Each Ho‘okele Award recipient received $10,000 to be used for their professional development and personal renewal.

“I’m so honored and grateful to be a recipient of this award. I have the privilege of serving our community with an awesome team and committed community partners” said Menino.

When asked how she plans to use the award money, Menino said, “Well. first, I’ll have to figure out when I can take some time of. I’m thinking going holoholo with family and friends and create some memories!”

This year’s other awardees are Deborah Zysman, executive director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, and Jessica Yamauchi, executive director of Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute.

If you or someone you know are facing eviction or experiencing homelessness, call the HOPE help line at (808) 935-3050.